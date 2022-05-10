Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,945 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Synopsys worth $296,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $8.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.51. 1,068,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.74. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.78.

About Synopsys (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.