Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sysco updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.16-$3.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 51,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,991. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.89. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 928,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 905,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Sysco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Sysco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

