Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sysco updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.16-$3.26 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $6.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 51,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,991. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.89. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 928,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 905,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Sysco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Sysco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Earnings History for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.