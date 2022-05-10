Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €49.90 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €49.90 ($52.53) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ETR TLX opened at €37.04 ($38.99) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65. Talanx has a 1-year low of €33.44 ($35.20) and a 1-year high of €44.42 ($46.76). The company has a 50 day moving average of €39.51 and a 200-day moving average of €40.90. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

