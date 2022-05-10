TD Asset Management Inc. Has $513.24 Million Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,622,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 257,275 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of Fortis worth $513,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,268,000 after buying an additional 104,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 41,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FTS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 906,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,461. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

