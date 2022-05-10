TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 712,630 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.5% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $1,751,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 26.0% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.0% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 90.3% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.76. 122,467,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,162,797. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $295.72 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

