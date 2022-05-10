TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,747,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,540 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.2% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,379,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $346,859,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 902,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $452,957,000 after purchasing an additional 499,990 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,275,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $511.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $457.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

