TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,307,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339,312 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 1.35% of BCE worth $641,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in BCE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in BCE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in BCE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in BCE by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in BCE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.97. 1,768,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 110.81%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

