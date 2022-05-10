TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,307,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339,312 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 1.35% of BCE worth $641,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in BCE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in BCE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in BCE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in BCE by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in BCE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.97. 1,768,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 110.81%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

BCE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.