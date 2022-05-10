TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 269,652 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,765,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 269,652 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial comprises 0.6% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.35% of Sun Life Financial worth $767,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLF traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,800. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.72.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

