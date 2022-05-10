TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 307,789 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,834,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 307,789 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $339,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,840,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 36,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.71. The company had a trading volume of 709,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $92.22 and a 52 week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.