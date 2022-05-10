TD Securities Increases Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$34.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB cut Hydro One from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Hydro One to an underperform rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.88.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of H opened at C$35.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.39. The stock has a market cap of C$21.29 billion and a PE ratio of 22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$29.13 and a 12 month high of C$36.09.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

About Hydro One (Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.