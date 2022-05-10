Tdam USA Inc. Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,821 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of ADI stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.22. 3,157,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,203. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.