Tdam USA Inc. Increases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,479,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.99. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

