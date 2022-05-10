Tdam USA Inc. Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,574,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,554,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.03. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

