Tdam USA Inc. Sells 14,086 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,086 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. owned 0.07% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAL. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WAL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

WAL traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.35. 540,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,600. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.97. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $73.08 and a 1-year high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

