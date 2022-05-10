Tdam USA Inc. Sells 892 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Tdam USA Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises about 2.9% of Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $47,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of NICE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,020,788,000 after purchasing an additional 187,261 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NICE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,682,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of NICE by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after purchasing an additional 405,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

NICE stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.52. 302,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,055. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

