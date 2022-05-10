Tdam USA Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,260 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Tdam USA Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 603.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 86,724 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,673,000 after purchasing an additional 74,397 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 32,880 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 40,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $488.01. 4,275,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,765. The business’s 50 day moving average is $511.54 and its 200-day moving average is $484.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

