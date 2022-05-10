TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,113,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,255,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,307,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $122.59. 7,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,834. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day moving average is $144.93. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

