TE-FOOD Price Tops $0.0143 on Exchanges (TONE)

TE-FOOD (TONE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and $88,883.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TONE is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

