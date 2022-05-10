Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 44,222 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of Hershey worth $39,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,635 shares of company stock worth $205,007,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.23. 32,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,272. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.10 and a 52-week high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.11 and a 200-day moving average of $199.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.