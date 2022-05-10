Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 148,380 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 538,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,380 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.13% of Otis Worldwide worth $46,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,278.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 69,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 35.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $73.21. The company had a trading volume of 39,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,181. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.35. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

