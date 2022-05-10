Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 453,014 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 524.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,014 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $37,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 62,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 275,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,027,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.28. 81,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,467. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

