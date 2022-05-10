Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,301 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of CBRE Group worth $40,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 47,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,040. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.27.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRE. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $484,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

