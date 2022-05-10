Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,880 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paychex were worth $42,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Paychex by 626.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 365,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 314,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 112,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 96,738 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.60. The stock had a trading volume of 55,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,288. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.09 and its 200 day moving average is $125.79. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.12 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

