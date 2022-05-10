Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $50.50 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 50,133 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $50,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 504,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $105,144,000 after buying an additional 18,993 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

HON traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.73. 129,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,438. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.50.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

