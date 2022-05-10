Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $56.07 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 49,359 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $56,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 14,947 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

AMAT traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.64. 365,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,511,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.98. The company has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $105.38 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

