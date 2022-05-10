Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 19,313 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,313 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.58. The stock had a trading volume of 98,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,144. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.70 and its 200-day moving average is $423.46. The company has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $327.92 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

