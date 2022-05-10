Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 7,022 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ASML were worth $33,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded up $16.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $529.46. The stock had a trading volume of 62,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,186. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $705.03. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $510.36 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $216.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $3.5617 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

