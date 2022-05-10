Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 12,418 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,418 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of EPAM Systems worth $53,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,586,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,616,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,541,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,516,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $618,905,000 after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,009,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $575,735,000 after acquiring an additional 83,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $526,561,000 after acquiring an additional 183,846 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.08.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.81. 22,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,522. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

