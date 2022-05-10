Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 17,944 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,944 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $34,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $171.65. The stock had a trading volume of 48,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,836. The stock has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.12.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

