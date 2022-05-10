Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 22,223 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 22,223 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $58,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $223.31. 154,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.01. The firm has a market cap of $140.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

