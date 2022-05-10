TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 296,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,845 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,594,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,121 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.90. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

TechnipFMC Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.