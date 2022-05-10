TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. TechTarget updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT traded up $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.72. 297,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,907. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.63. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,272,000.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

TechTarget Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.