Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.77. 15,243,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,469. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.57. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $174.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

