Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of TEI stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 47,384 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares in the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

