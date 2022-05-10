Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of TEI stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $8.23.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (Get Rating)
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
