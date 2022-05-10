TenUp (TUP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $121,415.00

TenUp (TUP) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. TenUp has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $121,415.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TenUp has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00060179 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013077 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000085 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 227,665,895 coins and its circulating supply is 14,300,413 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.