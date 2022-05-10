TerraUSD (UST) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion and $5.16 billion worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007079 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000494 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TerraUSD

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 17,712,344,370 coins and its circulating supply is 17,712,279,669 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

