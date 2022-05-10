Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $958.69.

TSLA stock opened at $787.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $815.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $945.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $988.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total value of $21,541,375.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after buying an additional 4,686,913 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

