Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on May 27th

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Tetra Tech has increased its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $125.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.78.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

