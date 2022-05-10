The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.91. 247,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,899,862. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $63.78 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and have sold 314,426 shares valued at $27,868,173. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

