The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,970. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.20 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.95.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

