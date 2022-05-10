The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 158.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hershey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,979,000 after buying an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,257,000 after buying an additional 65,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,135,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,007,635 shares of company stock valued at $205,007,129. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,272. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.63. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.10 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.