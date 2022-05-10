The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29,589 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Home Depot worth $554,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.43.

NYSE:HD traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.16. 4,377,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,909,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.66 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

