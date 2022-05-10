The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.43.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $5.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,933. The firm has a market cap of $300.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.93 and a 200-day moving average of $354.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.66 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

