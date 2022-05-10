The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues Earnings Results

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The Pennant Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.72 EPS.

Shares of PNTG stock traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $15.22. 1,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 2.42. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

PNTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,450,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.