The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.97 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens cut their price target on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 395,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,977. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.63 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $44.23.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,588,694.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

