The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 58,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 192,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

NYSE TRV traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $173.69. 26,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,555 shares of company stock worth $6,299,625. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

