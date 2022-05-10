The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,503,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after buying an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.68. The company had a trading volume of 15,574,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,554,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.03. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

