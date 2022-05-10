TheStreet Lowers Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

LBTYK stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $30.49.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Liberty Global by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Global by 61.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

