Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%.
Shares of Tidewater stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,947. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $838.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.46. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Several research firms have recently commented on TDW. TheStreet raised shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Tidewater (Get Rating)
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
