Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 34.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%.

Shares of Tidewater stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,947. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $838.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.46. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDW. TheStreet raised shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tidewater by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tidewater by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tidewater by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

