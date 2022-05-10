Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01. Timberland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $30.11.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timberland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,031 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,549 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,473 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

